Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.13. 254,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,213,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Get Weibo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WB

Weibo Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.