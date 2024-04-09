Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $102,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

