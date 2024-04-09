Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $57.79. 14,561,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,580,844. The firm has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

