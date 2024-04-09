Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.