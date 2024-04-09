WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 11,256 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 2.47% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

CLOI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 19,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,190. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.