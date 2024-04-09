WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after acquiring an additional 109,866 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BCE by 57.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,908,000 after purchasing an additional 843,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 1,263,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 174.56%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.