WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.47. 1,176,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

