WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 76,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,544. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

