WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,874. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

