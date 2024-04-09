WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. 183,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,141. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

