WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $677,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $569.05. The stock had a trading volume of 488,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $568.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

