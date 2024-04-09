WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.82. 2,886,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,270. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

