WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 249.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 1,124,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,602. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

