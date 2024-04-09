WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. 3,870,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,176. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

