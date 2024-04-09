WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 181,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises approximately 1.9% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,421,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

OBDC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. 1,052,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

