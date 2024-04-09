Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

