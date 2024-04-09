Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to Buy

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 31.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

