White Pine Investment CO Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after acquiring an additional 771,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.15. 5,183,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,280,699. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.82 and a 200-day moving average of $403.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

