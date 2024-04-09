White Pine Investment CO Sells 2,155 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

White Pine Investment CO cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after buying an additional 46,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.81. 217,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,500. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.