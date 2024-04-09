White Pine Investment CO Sells 2,908 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. 888,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,411,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.