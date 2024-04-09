White Pine Investment CO Sells 3,574 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.48. 101,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,311. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

