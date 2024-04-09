White Pine Investment CO Sells 698 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

White Pine Investment CO cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises approximately 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $23,992,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.9 %

SFM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. 84,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,597.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.