White Wing Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 19,337 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,772,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,886,820. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.