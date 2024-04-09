White Wing Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 271,841 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 271,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $49.95. 14,016,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,457,270. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

