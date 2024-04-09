White Wing Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 7.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.60. 27,772,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,886,820. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

