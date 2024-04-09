WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0109

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $8.35 million and $29,004.42 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.99 or 0.00141355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00016252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008202 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001394 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.