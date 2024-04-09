Williams & Novak LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,178. The stock has a market cap of $930.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

