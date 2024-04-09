Williams & Novak LLC Acquires Shares of 12,650 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 336,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 169,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,490. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

