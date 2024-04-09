Williams & Novak LLC Buys Shares of 19,866 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.29. 132,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,036. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $80.20.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

