Williams & Novak LLC Invests $201,000 in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nature’s Sunshine Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,027.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $366.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.94 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.