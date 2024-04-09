Williams & Novak LLC Invests $311,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,327.83. The company had a trading volume of 903,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,041. The company has a market capitalization of $615.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,291.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,092.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

