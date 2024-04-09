Williams & Novak LLC Invests $5.84 Million in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 4.33% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $601,000.

Shares of MFUS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

