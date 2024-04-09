Williams & Novak LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. 83,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,713. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

