Williams & Novak LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

JMST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. 529,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

