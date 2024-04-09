Williams & Novak LLC Purchases Shares of 31,231 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. 6,494,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

