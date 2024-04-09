Williams & Novak LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,858 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,819,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,991,000 after purchasing an additional 298,487 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 596,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 535,617 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.