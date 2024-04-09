Williams & Novak LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 815,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,556. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.