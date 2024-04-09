Williams & Novak LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.19. 680,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

