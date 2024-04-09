Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires 220 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 2.1% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

General Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

GE traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.26. 1,865,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,553. The company has a market cap of $168.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.