Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the quarter. Sprinklr makes up about 0.4% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 261,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,743. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,782 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

