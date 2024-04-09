Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $208,000 in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LNN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $119.93. 4,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,544. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

