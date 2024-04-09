WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.66

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.66 and last traded at $65.66, with a volume of 4063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $59,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.