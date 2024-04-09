WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get WPP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPP

WPP Stock Up 1.8 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. WPP has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 166.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in WPP by 54.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.