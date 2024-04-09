Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $25,633.72 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,108,693,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,108,643,579 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03398808 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,786.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

