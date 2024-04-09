Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Xperi has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

