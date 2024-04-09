XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.59 and last traded at $125.83. Approximately 43,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,313,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.64.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in XPO by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,665,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

