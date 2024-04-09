Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,109 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.82% of Xylem worth $225,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $128.93. 782,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,012. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

