Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.44.

NYSE XYL opened at $127.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

