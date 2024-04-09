Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 320 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASR traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.06. 5,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,896. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $334.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

