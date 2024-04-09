Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWM stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $205.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,828,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,930,184. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

